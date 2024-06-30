General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $63.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

