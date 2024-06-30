Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Boosted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,622,000 after buying an additional 220,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 151,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 788,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

