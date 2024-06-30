Gibson Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after buying an additional 219,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 244,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

