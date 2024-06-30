Gibson Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQ traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $479.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.54.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

