Gibson Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 652,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

