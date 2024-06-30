Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.2 %
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
