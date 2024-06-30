Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is River Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

River Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises about 2.9% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $40.43. 727,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
