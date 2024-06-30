Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

See Also

