Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GFI. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GFI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.