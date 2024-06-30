Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Up 91.3% in June

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance
GDHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,051. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
