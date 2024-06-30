Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Up 91.3% in June

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

GDHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,051. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

