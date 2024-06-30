Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Purchases C$54,436.20 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,436.20.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag bought 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,256.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

Goldmoney Trading Up 2.4 %

XAU opened at C$7.79 on Friday. Goldmoney Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of -0.71.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

