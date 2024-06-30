Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,495 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 320,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,369. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

