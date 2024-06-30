Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after buying an additional 1,367,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,015,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 549,432 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 195,212.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,502,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SJNK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.