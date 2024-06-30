Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 194,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,786. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

