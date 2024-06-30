Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,204,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,393,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

