Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after buying an additional 985,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after buying an additional 603,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 885,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 309,435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

