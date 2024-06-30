Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $674.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.