Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. 3,789,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,492. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
