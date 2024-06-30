Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 577,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance
Shares of ETHE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $36.28.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.