Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWO shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO opened at C$39.91 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$37.06 and a 1 year high of C$45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.23.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of C$7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.