Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.95

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.95 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 131.90 ($1.67). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,789,217 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 314.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.92.

Greencoat UK Wind Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

