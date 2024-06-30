Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GRND has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

GRND stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,083,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,781,103 shares of company stock worth $17,183,504. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grindr by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

