Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Announces Dividend of $2.23

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.2348 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $41.41 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

