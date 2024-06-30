Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Announces Dividend of $2.23

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.2348 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $41.41 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
