Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 232,150 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 799,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 263,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283,332. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

