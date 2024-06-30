Guidance Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,376,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.