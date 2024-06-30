Guidance Capital Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 211,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,596. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

