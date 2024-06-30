Guidance Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,694 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.78. 19,130,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.