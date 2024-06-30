Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 35,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 11,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.42. 11,283,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

