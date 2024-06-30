Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.