H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,313 shares traded.
H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
