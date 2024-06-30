Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Acquires C$30,910.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs bought 562,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,910.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Patrick Triggs bought 225,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Patrick Triggs purchased 72,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Patrick Triggs acquired 99,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,960.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

CVE:HPY opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.08.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

