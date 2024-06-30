HC Wainwright Boosts Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $36.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRNA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.34. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 95.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 19.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 139,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.