HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 35.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

