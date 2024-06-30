HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOWL. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.