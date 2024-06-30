HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

