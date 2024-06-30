Head to Head Review: Slam (SLAM) & Its Competitors

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Slam to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slam and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.09 Slam Competitors $2.59 billion -$289.90 million 9.78

Slam’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 124 278 451 17 2.41

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Slam and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Slam’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s rivals have a beta of -14.67, indicating that their average stock price is 1,567% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Slam beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

