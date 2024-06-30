Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLFP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

