Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New $214,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

TSCO stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.00. 1,701,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,692. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

