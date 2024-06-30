Hydro One (TSE:H) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.54

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.54 and traded as low as C$39.53. Hydro One shares last traded at C$39.85, with a volume of 2,124,885 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.83.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.64.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.314 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

