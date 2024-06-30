IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $201.20 on Friday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average is $221.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IDEX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

