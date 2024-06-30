Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Up 91.2% in June

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMBBY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 60,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

