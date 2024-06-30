Insider Buying: RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Acquires $7,353,000.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RH Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RH opened at $244.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.16. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

