Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 7,005 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $175,195.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,623.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $461,600.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.02. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

