Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $222,036.88 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $222,036.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kerry Acocella sold 2,931 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $320,797.95.

Datadog Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 405.28, a P/E/G ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

