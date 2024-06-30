Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells $18,553.12 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Cho Mikael sold 5,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $18,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,450 shares in the company, valued at $359,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.5 %

GETY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

