Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.