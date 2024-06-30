inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $130.87 million and $608,594.95 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.07 or 1.00017189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012581 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00076608 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00517383 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $379,701.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.