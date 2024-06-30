International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $62,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

