Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lowered by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTU traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $657.21. 1,753,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $618.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.16. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.19 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.91.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

