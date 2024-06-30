Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 218,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.